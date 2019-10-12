Penbrook Management LLC Sells 16,831 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,831 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Ameritas Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

MIN opened at $3.78 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

