Penbrook Management LLC Purchases 760 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in ONEOK by 91.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 82.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 498.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.95.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

