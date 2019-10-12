Penbrook Management LLC Invests $600,000 in Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST)

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 122,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAST. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 62,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 587,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 201,359 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAST opened at $4.88 on Friday. Eastside Distilling Inc has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 108.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastside Distilling Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

