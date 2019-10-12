Penbrook Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its holdings in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,450 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. CryoPort comprises approximately 1.6% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.25% of CryoPort worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 1.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,429 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 5.8% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 0.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 299,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 2.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 204,799 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYRX opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $486.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 0.81. CryoPort Inc has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CryoPort Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on CryoPort and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

