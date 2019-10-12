Peel Hunt Trims Centamin (LON:CEY) Target Price to GBX 120

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its target price cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Centamin to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Centamin from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Centamin from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centamin to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 122.50 ($1.60).

Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 114.40 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 24.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.68. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 79.14 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.75 ($2.02).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

