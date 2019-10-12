Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for AO World (LON:AO)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AO. Shore Capital raised AO World to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 132 ($1.72).

AO World stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 84.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.66 million and a PE ratio of -17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. AO World has a one year low of GBX 63.80 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 149.80 ($1.96).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

