Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

NYSE PSO opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. Pearson has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pearson by 113.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pearson by 932.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pearson in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pearson in the second quarter valued at $146,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

