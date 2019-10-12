Paul Porrini Sells 20,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Paul Porrini sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $818,000.00.

Paul Porrini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Paul Porrini sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $830,600.00.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $41.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 1.94.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $64.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

