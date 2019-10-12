Party City Holdco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,552 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,828% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

In other Party City Holdco news, CFO Michael A. Correale bought 24,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $100,359.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,806.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Harrison bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $566,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,755.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 153,855 shares of company stock valued at $686,514 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 62.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on PRTY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $13.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $581.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $563.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.14 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

