Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Party City Holdco from $13.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on Party City Holdco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

In other Party City Holdco news, CEO James M. Harrison acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $566,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,755.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Correale acquired 24,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $100,359.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,806.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 153,855 shares of company stock valued at $686,514. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 791.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,272,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 1,129,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 598,657 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 465.0% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 381,217 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 31.2% during the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,028,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 244,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 64.5% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 604,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 236,955 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PRTY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.77. 1,739,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,636. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. Party City Holdco has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $581.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). Party City Holdco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $563.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.