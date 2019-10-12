Particl Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Particl has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $20,834.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Particl has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00009593 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000925 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bit-Z and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

