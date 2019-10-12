Pact Group (ASX:PGH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.41

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $2.29. Pact Group shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 691,439 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $839.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$2.40 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.56.

In other news, insider Raymond Horsburgh acquired 16,000 shares of Pact Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$36,112.00 ($25,611.35). Also, insider Carmen Chua acquired 15,000 shares of Pact Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$33,300.00 ($23,617.02). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,933 shares of company stock valued at $108,265.

Pact Group Holdings Ltd manufactures and supplies rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Nepal, and India. The company operates in two segments, Pact Australia and Pact International. It primarily converts plastic resin and steel into packaging and related products for customers in the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, agricultural, industrial, and other sectors.

