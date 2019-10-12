Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 408 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Alleghany and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $661.25.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $771.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $771.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $701.11. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $574.42 and a twelve month high of $808.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 42.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

