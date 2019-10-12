Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,278 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,715,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.85.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total value of $5,310,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 93,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,897,168.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.00. 1,875,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,999. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $234.27. The company has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

