Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,674 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 755.2% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.3% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 139.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.4% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. ValuEngine cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cascend Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.78.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $178.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $211.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

