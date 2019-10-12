Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 200.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,600 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $73,647,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,426,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,934,000 after acquiring an additional 255,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $24,027,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $206,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.69.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

