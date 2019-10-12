Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,187 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,753,621.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 6,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $255,475.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,057. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.92. 56,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,898,246. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

