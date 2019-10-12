Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.73 Million Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total transaction of $261,306.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,903.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $837,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,153. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $550.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $355.28 and a fifty-two week high of $564.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $536.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.85.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

