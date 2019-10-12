Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 125.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,740 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 5.89% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000.

Shares of PTIN stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88.

