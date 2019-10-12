Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2,354.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,096,000 after purchasing an additional 546,307 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 17.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,435. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $132.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.92.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,086,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

