Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 7,684 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $52.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other AFLAC news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Todd Daniels sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $294,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,950.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,780 shares of company stock valued at $835,628. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Raymond James lowered shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.62.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

