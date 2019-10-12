Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 39,703 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,703 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $9,150,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $121,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in International Paper by 0.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 307,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in International Paper by 21.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 181,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 32,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 23.5% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

IP stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 51,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

