Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 37,391 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 190.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 743.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $81.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.13.

Shares of CONE stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.36. 1,040,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,407. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.98.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.