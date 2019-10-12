Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,002 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $124,720,000 after buying an additional 1,560,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,595,000 after buying an additional 1,304,949 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,837,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,154,000 after buying an additional 1,169,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $92,417,000 after buying an additional 632,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,893,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $158,171,000 after buying an additional 549,575 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,351,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,208. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.76.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

