Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Up 103.2% in September

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,400 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the August 30th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ORCC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. 150,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

