Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Orthofix Medical has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

OFIX stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.08. 72,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.65 million, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $115.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,805 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $295,880.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,139.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 14,277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

