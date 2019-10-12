O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.2% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,475,299,000 after acquiring an additional 509,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 74.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,016,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,582,000 after buying an additional 862,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,945,000 after buying an additional 332,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,720,000 after buying an additional 186,308 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 523,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,694,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.62.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $401.76. 20,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,689. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $314.14 and a fifty-two week high of $414.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total value of $381,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

