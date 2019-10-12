Orange SA (EPA:ORA) Receives €16.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Orange SA (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.34 ($19.00).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €16.60 ($19.30) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.30 ($21.28) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Get Orange alerts:

ORA traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during trading on Monday, reaching €14.81 ($17.22). The company had a trading volume of 8,803,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.37). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €13.96.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.