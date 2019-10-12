Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 6,437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,955,000 after buying an additional 9,989,718 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,267,227,000 after buying an additional 3,220,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2,952.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $169,203,000 after buying an additional 2,872,732 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $474,866,000 after buying an additional 2,286,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,296,000 after buying an additional 2,146,084 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $57.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.32.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $55.49. 13,869,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,924,976. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $179.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 935,143 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,209. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

