Opus (OPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Opus has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $157,498.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00207831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.01036812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00031524 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00087523 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ launch date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

