OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 227.0% from the August 30th total of 25,200 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 260,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.41% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. OpGen has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $0.20. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 398.16% and a negative net margin of 402.07%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, analysts predict that OpGen will post -12.4 EPS for the current year.

OPGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Aegis set a $20.00 price objective on OpGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

