OneLedger (OLT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.48 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, BitForex and IDEX. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $546,795.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00041055 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.68 or 0.06104965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000231 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00042523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016498 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,363,119 tokens. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex, LATOKEN, IDEX, Kucoin and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

