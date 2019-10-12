OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the August 30th total of 146,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. bought 90,000 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ONCS shares. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.12. 754,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,062. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

