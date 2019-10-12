OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). OncoCyte reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OncoCyte.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10).

Shares of NASDAQ OCX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 7,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,660. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoCyte (OCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.