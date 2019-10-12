OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 106.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.74.

In other news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,003.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $9,796,474.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.95. 423,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $131.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.52. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

