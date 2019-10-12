OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.24.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,598,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,097. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

