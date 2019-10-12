OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,478 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $459,810,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,080,000 after purchasing an additional 925,630 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.00. The company had a trading volume of 511,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,620. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.43 and a 200-day moving average of $293.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $304.40.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

