OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,577 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 117.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,040. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.19. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $101.75 and a 12 month high of $108.53.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

