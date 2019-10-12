OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 680 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $59.93 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $244.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.