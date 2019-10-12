Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.93

Omega Diagnostics Group Plc (LON:ODX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.93 and traded as low as $11.57. Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Omega Diagnostics Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $15.53 million and a P/E ratio of 16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.92.

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other. The Allergy and Autoimmune segment engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of in-vitro allergy and autoimmune tests used by doctors to diagnose patients with allergies and autoimmune diseases.

