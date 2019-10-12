Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities lowered Old Republic International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.40. 1,421,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.77. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Old Republic International news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 20,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $482,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,531.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $354,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,516 and sold 39,510 shares valued at $910,953. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $1,414,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $268,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 64.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 194.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 81,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

