OKCash (OK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $7,051.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, OKCash has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00033943 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00092213 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001304 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00122126 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,409.43 or 1.00840577 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000665 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,786,532 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

