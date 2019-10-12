Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Update

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,800 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the August 30th total of 436,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Obseva in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Obseva by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Obseva by 7.8% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 500,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Obseva by 358.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Obseva by 263.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBSV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,084. The company has a market cap of $336.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. Obseva has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). Research analysts predict that Obseva will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Obseva from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

