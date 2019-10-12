Observer 1-Day Volume Tops $170,740.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Observer has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $170,740.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper. During the last week, Observer has traded up 54.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00203384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.01019083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00032188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00088539 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 11,286,112,539 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,928,788 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

