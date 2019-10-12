Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 225,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,396,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after acquiring an additional 556,825 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,774,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,649,000 after acquiring an additional 423,931 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,110,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,365,000.

Shares of AGIO opened at $32.62 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.17). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.89% and a negative net margin of 383.05%. The business had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

