Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $11.43 Million in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 802,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,855.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 301.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period.

AQUA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $16.20 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

