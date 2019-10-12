Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 763,116 Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 763,116 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,851,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.16% of Exterran as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Exterran by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Exterran by 35.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 392,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 102,183 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exterran by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exterran by 1,437.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 132,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Exterran by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exterran stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Exterran Corp has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Exterran had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $390.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Exterran Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exterran news, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $53,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exterran in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

