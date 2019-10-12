Novacoin (NVC) Achieves Market Cap of $678,429.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Novacoin has a total market cap of $678,429.00 and $403.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Novacoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033985 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00092297 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001307 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00122156 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,319.25 or 0.99887751 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000664 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

