Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.39

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $879.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $5,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,086,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,971 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 367.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.