Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $12.60 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,825,000 after buying an additional 6,475,186 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,484,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,336 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,511,000 after acquiring an additional 437,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,513,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,389,000 after acquiring an additional 368,489 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 193,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,001. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $77.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $81.99.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

